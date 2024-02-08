Real Madrid star returns to training ahead of top-of-the-table Girona clash - Reports

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have received a massive boost, as attacker Vinicius Junior has returned to training ahead of the clash with second-placed Girona on Saturday (February 10).

Ahead of the top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos are two points ahead of Girona (56) after 23 games. Carlo Ancelotti's side are in imperious form in the league, losing just once, but so are their visitors. Their 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid at the weekend in the Madrid derby snapped a six-game winning run.

Meanwhile, Vinicius - who sat out the Atletico game due to a cervical issue - could feature against Girona at the weekend after training with the team on Thursday (as per Madrid Xtra).

The 23-year-old has had an injury-plagued season - missing 12 games across competitions - but has still managed 11 goals and five assists in 20 games.

Vinicius has had a goal contribution (two goals, one assist) in his last three league outings, so his potential availability would be a huge boost for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Girona have been the surprise package of the Spanish top flight this season, punching above their weight and exceeding expectations. Miguel Sanchez's side will go atop the standings if they win at the Bernabeu.

"We have another chance to make a statement win" - Real Madrid boss after Atletico Madrid draw

Real Madrid were on course for a slender win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend, with Brahim Diaz firing the hosts in front after 20 minutes.

However, Marcos Llorente pegged back Los Blancos with an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time. Nevertheless, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is not too downbeat about the result, opining that the team have the chance to make amends in their next game.

“The team has to be calm," said the Italian (as per Leadership.ng). We’re leaders with a two-point advantage. We have another chance to make a statement win next Saturday.”

With both Real Madrid and Girona dropping points in their previous league outing, the winner is guaranteed to stay at the top. Ancelotti's side won the reverse fixture 3-0.