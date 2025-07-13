Real Madrid star's entourage claims player hasn't reached contract agreement with club despite recent claims: Reports

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior's entourage has reportedly said that the Brazilian is yet to agree a contract extension. Vinicius's current deal runs out in 2027.
Amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, Los Blancos were contemplating agreeing terms with the player to extend his contract till 2030 and ward off potential suitors.
However, after Vinicius' underwhelming displays at the FIFA Club World Cup - where the 25-year-old managed a goal and an assist in six games - seems to have put extension talks on the backburner for now.
As reported by Cadena COPE (via Football Espana), Madrid have 'paused' contract extension talks with Vinicius, with the player's agent confirming that there has been no progress in that regard.
The Brazilian had responded optimistically to questions about his future at the Santiago Bernabeu (as per Mundo Deportivo) during the Club World Cup:
"I hope I can stay here for many, many years. I've always said it's the club of my life. I'm very happy with the coach and the staff. I hope I can stay."
Vinicius's two goal contributions during the Club World Cup came in the same game - he scored and assisted in the 3-0 group-stage win over RB Salzburg.
How has Vinicius Junior fared at Real Madrid?
Real Madrid hitman Vinicius Junior has been a key fixture at the side since arriving from Flamengo in his native Brazil in the summer of 2018. Since his first-team debut at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, the Brazilian has played over 300 times for the capital side.
In 322 appearances across competitions, Vinicius has registered 106 goals and assists. That includes 22 strikes and 19 assists in 58 outings across competitions in the extended 2024-25 campaign, which has now drawn to a close for Madrid following their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup elimination.
The Brazil international has amassed a rich haul of trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu. His 14 titles include three La Liga and two UEFA Champions League honours