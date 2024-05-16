Real Madrid star set to miss 2024 Euros as he undergoes knee surgery - Reports

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is reportedly set to miss the upcoming European Championships this summer because of knee surgery. The Austrian has been out of action since rupturing his cruciate ligament.

Alaba, 31, has featured just 17 times across competitions this season., assisting twice. He has missed 32 games this season, including 29 (and counting) because of his ACL injury in December.

According to Rodra (via Madrid Universal), Alaba has had a knee surgery on Wednesday (May 15), which rules the defender out of Euro 2024 in Germany, starting next month.

Despite the setback and current uncertainty about when he will return to action, Los Blancos haven't put Alaba on the transfer list amidst interest from a few clubs. Moreover, considering the player's experience Austria boss Ralf Rangnick has invited Alaba to join the team's technical staff during the Euros, highlighting his importance in both club and international football.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have fared fairly well in Alaba's absence, sealing a record-extending 36th La Liga title with four games to go and reaching a record-extending 18th UEFA Champions League final.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have produced a fabulous season, having won the Supercopa Espana earlier this year and winning their second La Liga title in three years.

Having only lost twice across competitions, Los Blancos saw off Bayern Munich 2-1 in a come-from-behind UEFA Champions League second-leg home win in the semifinal to book a title match with Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at the Wembley.

Before that, though, Los Blancos have three more La Liga games to play. Coming off wins over Granada (4-0 away) and Alaves (5-0 at home), Carlo Ancelotti's side next take on Villarreal in the league on Sunday (May 19).

Their league campaign ends with a home game with Real Betis seven days later, before they take on BvB in the Champions League final on June 1. Los Blancos are seeking a record-extending 15th title in the competition.