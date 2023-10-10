Real Madrid superstar jealous of Jude Bellingham’s rise to prominence: Reports

El Nacional has reported that Real Madrid winger Vincius Jr. is possibly jealous of new signing Jude Bellingham. The Brazilian winger is used to being the maverick at the club and happily shared the limelight till last season with veteran forward Karim Benzema.

However, as per reports, the arrival and rise of Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu has reportedly affected Vinicius' mood at the club. He's seemingly being ill-advised, as per Spanish commentator Manolo Lama.

Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer for €103 million, has made an instant impact. He has registered 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions for Los Blancos, with several of those strikes coming in crucial moments as game-winning punches.

Vinicius, meanwhile, has been injured at times, and has registered three goals and one assists in seven games across competitions. It's a slow start for him compared to last season, where he had 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.

El Nacional has reported that Bellingham's success and crowd popularity has upset Vinicius, who's reportedly threatened by the English midfielder and is afraid of losing the limelight.

Real Madrid revamping their ageing squad in style

The Real Madrid team that dominated the last decade of club football on the European stage needed revamping going into the new era.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Sergio Ramos have all left, while others like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal are now past their prime.

The club have gone about their business smartly, signing new players to take over the mantle. Stars like Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are now the new spine in midfield while younger players like Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are established first-team regulars.

Madrid are also keeping table on other world-class talents like Kylian Mbappe, Reece James and Alphonso Davies to further strengthen their squad.