Real Madrid in talks to loan out 'unhappy' summer signing; AC Milan emerge as potential destination: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating sending new signing Arda Guler out on loan this summer.

Guler, 19, has managed just 92 minutes of cumulative game time in five games across competitions, starting once, following an injury-plagued start to his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Turkish teenager was hailed as the next big thing in the game following his exploits with Fenerbahce. That led to Los Blancos shelling out a reported €30 million to snap up Guler.

However, Guler has faced numerous injury setbacks, delaying his first-team debut, having missed 16 games across competitions due to fitness issues. While he stayed back during the January transfer window, the player is increasingly 'unhappy' with his situation ahead of the European Championships this summer.

As per SPORT (via Madrid Universal), Los Blancos are planning a loan deal for Guler next season, with AC Milan reportedly the frontrunners for his services. The La Liga leaders hope that, like Brahim Diaz, Guler comes back rich from the experience of increased game time and become a key player for the club.

Guler is contracted with the club till 2029, but with increased game time not immediately forthcoming, Madrid reckon that a loan deal would be the best option for both parties.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid CF

Real Madrid are in the midst of an impressive season. Carlo Ancelotti's side are seven points clear at the top in La Liga after 27 games and are also alive in the UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos played out a thrilling 2-2 league draw at Valencia at the weekend, where Jude Bellingham's late winner was controversially ruled out, as the referee had already called for full-time.

They are next in action at home to RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg, having won the first leg 1-0 in Germany three weeks ago. Madrid have won their last seven games in the competition, including all six group games this season.