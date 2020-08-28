Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal confirm talks with Blancos, Mariano Diaz to leave and more - 28th August 2020

Real Madrid are slowly getting some player deals over the line, but none of them are for incoming ones. Los Blancos are in talks with several clubs to let go of players they are not interested in keeping at the club.

Here are the top Real Madrid news and rumours of the day, as on 28th August 2020:

Arsenal confirm talks with Real Madrid

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid for Dani Ceballos. The Gunners are keen on signing the midfielder, and Los Blancos are open to selling him as well.

Talking ahead of the Community Shield match against Liverpool, Arteta said:

“Well, we have had some talks, and Dani knows really well what I think about him. He was pretty clear with me as well that his intention was to remain with us, but obviously, Real Madrid is involved, and I don’t know yet what they want to do with the player. But he’s a player that we are interested in because we really saw, in the last few months of the season, what he is capable of bringing to us. We don’t know. The sixth of October is still too far, as I said. It’s pretty unpredictable to know what’s going to happen.” [H/T Goal]

Benfica are keen on signing Mariano Diaz

Real Madrid have agreed to loan Mariano Diaz to Benfica, as per Record (via ManagingMadrid). The striker is not a part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans at Santiago Bernabeu, and the club are looking to ship him this summer.

The Portuguese side were keen on getting Edinson Cavani but failed to lure him to the Bernabeu. Benfica are now set to sign Diaz on loan for the season, with an option to buy him permanently next summer.

Advertisement

Real Madrid set price for Sergio Reguilon

Real Madrid are open to selling Sergio Reguilon this summer and have set a price tag on him. The Spanish side are looking for €20-25 million for the left-back, as per Marca.

The same report adds that Chelsea were keen on signing Reguilon, but they have got Ben Chilwell now. That leaves Sevilla, Manchester United and Tottenham in the race for the Real Madrid player.