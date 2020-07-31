Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Big twist in move for Kylian Mbappe, defender hires new agent and more - 31st July 2020

Real Madrid might have some big names exiting the club this summer, but Florentino Perez is not willing to spend big on any players.

The Real Madrid president has confirmed that it would not be right on their part to do so as the players have taken a salary cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That might, however, change in the coming weeks as a crazy rumour that has emanated could see heads turn at Los Blancos.

Big twist in move for Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe remains a top target for Real Madrid, but they are willing to wait till the summer of 2021 before making a move for the talented Frenchman. That is because the Merengues are confident that no other club would be able to get a deal done for Mbappe.

However, DefensaCentral report that AC Milan have jumped in the race to sign the Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The report claims that Rossoneri’s owners, Elliott Management Corporation, are keen on making the San Siro side the best in Europe once again and are desperate to make a statement signing like Mbappe.

Real Madrid defender hires new agent as he looks for move away

Real Madrid's Serge Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon has hired a new agent as he is keen on a move away from Real Madrid, as per Marca. The report states that Kia Joorabchian will be Reguilon's new agent whose first task will be to get the player a new club this summer.

Joorabchian is a smart agent who has a clientele consisting of the likes of Chelsea's Willian, Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and Arsenal's David Luiz.

Sevilla are reportedly keen on signing Reguilon as he spent the season at the club.

Real Madrid eye Ligue 1 centre-back

Benoit Mukinayi

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing Benoit Badiashile Mukinayi of AS Monaco, according to AS.

The report claims that the Merengues are keen on signing a defender soon as they only have Eder Militao as a reliable backup to Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos at the moment.

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano was a top target for Real Madrid but he has now signed a new deal at the club until 2023. Incidentally, Upamecano was a top target for Arsenal too.