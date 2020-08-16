Real Madrid transfer news roundup: Blancos block player's exit, Benfica eye Madrid defender and more - 16th August 2020

Real Madrid are not going to spend big this summer but are ready to sell the deadwood at the club. Los Blancos are reportedly open to selling as many as ten players this summer, but one star has revealed that his exit has been blocked.

James Rodriguez claims Real Madrid won't let him leave

James Rodriguez has not been playing regularly for Real Madrid. The Colombian has now revealed that he wants to leave, but the club does not want to let him move.

Talking on the Realeza del Fútbol Latino podcast, James Rodriguez said:

“Not playing is frustrating. I know I have the conditions to always play, but because of other people, I cannot do it. If I were a bad player, I would accept it, but I'm a person who wants to win and always play. When you see you don't have the same opportunities as your teammates, it's hard. I want to leave, but the club wouldn't let me.”

“He has his own tastes for some players, and you have to respect that. I don't get involved with things like that. I wanted to go somewhere where I would have played, as I knew that I wouldn't have chances to do that under Zidane because he already has his base.”

Benfica eye Nacho Fernandez

Benfica have set their sights on signing Nacho Fernandez from Real Madrid, according to A Bola (via Managing Madrid). The report claims that Nacho is among the players Real Madrid are open to selling this summer and has attracted interest from the Portuguese side.

The report also adds that Real Madrid are looking for just €10 million for him this summer, and Benfica are reportedly open to meeting the asking price.

Paolo Dybala to pick Real Madrid over Barcelona

Paulo Dybala has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid over Barcelona, according to a report, which states that both the Spanish giants are keen on signing him but will wait until next summer to lure him from Juventus.

Similar reports have linked Dybala with a move to Manchester United as Andrea Pirlo is reportedly keen on getting Paul Pogba in exchange.