Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos eye Valencia star, Brahim Diaz to leave and more - 25th August 2020

Real Madrid's plans to sell their deadwood this summer are finally getting into shape as clubs have shown interest in some of these players. The papers today have some good news for the Madridistas as many players deemed excess to requirements might be leaving the club soon.

Real Madrid eye Valencia star

As per a report in Defensa Central., Real Madrid have set their sights on signing Rodrigo this summer. The Valencia star is reportedly available for sale as the Spanish club are struggling financially.

Los Blancos are reportedly keen on getting the striker who was close to joining Leeds United. He carries a £22 million price tag, and Real Madrid see him as an ideal replacement for Luka Jovic, as per the same report.

Adding to that report, AS have claimed that Valencia are not willing to sell the player to the Blancos for cheap. They want the La Liga champions to pay over the odds to get the striker this summer.

However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Rodrigo is joining Leeds United.

Rodrigo to Leeds is here-we-go! Top deal just agreed between the two clubs for €30m + add ons to Valencia. Personal terms to be agreed on next hours. Medicals already scheduled. Bielsa is waiting for him. 🔵🟡 @DiMarzio @SkySport #LUFC #transfers #Valencia — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2020

Brahim Diaz to join AC Milan

After weeks of speculation about AC Milan signing a Real Madrid player, Brahim Diaz is heading to the San Siro. The former Manchester City starlet is going to move from Real Madrid on loan, with an obligation for Milan to buy him next summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that discussions are going on between the two clubs in this regard, and a decision is likely to be made soon. AC Milan are also interested in the Real Madrid trio of Luka Jovic, Oscar Rodriguez and Dani Ceballos.

AC Milan have opened talks with Real Madrid to sign Brahim Diaz on loan with buy option. 🔴⚫️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #Milan #RealMadrid #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

Valencia interested in signing Borja Mayoral

Valencia are going through a tough time, and the club is trying to raise funds by selling players this summer. They wish to retain their place in La Liga next season and are eyeing players who could come in and help them in this regard.

Real Madrid's Borja Mayoral is reportedly on the wish list of Valencia who are planning a move for the player. He was close to joining Lazio this summer for €20 million, but that move is now in the balance after Valencia have shown interest in him.

Marca and Superdeporte (via ManagingMadrid) report that the two Spanish clubs are now in talks over a deal for Mayoral.