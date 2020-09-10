Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos make a stunning move for a Manchester City player, £71m Madrid star leaves for free and more - 10th September 2020

Real Madrid’s plans to sell the deadwood at the club have started as James Rodriguez left the club after the loaning out of Dani Ceballos. The Blancos are still working hard on getting rid of the players they do not need, and today’s papers are full of such rumours and more.

Manchester City star could replace Gareth Bale

Real Madrid are in talks with Riyad Mahrez, according to a report in Footmercato. The report says that the Blancos see him as the ideal replacement for Gareth Bale at the club.

The former Leicester City winger has three years left on his current deal, and Manchester City are not keen on selling him at any cost right now. However, Real Madrid are still going to try their hand and make a move for the Algerian, as per the report.

Real Madrid keen on shipping out Gareth Bale

Real Madrid are desperate to get Gareth Bale off their books and have reportedly offered him to numerous clubs, as per Daily Mail. Los Blancos have apparently offered to pay 50% of his wages just to get Bale away from the club this summer.

However, Daily Mail added that Bale is not willing to leave unless there is a good offer or if he is paid £60 million. The Welshman hit out at Real Madrid fans recently on The Erik Anders Lang Show when he said:

“We get a lot of pressure every game. If you don’t play well, there’s scrutiny. I’ve had 80,000 people in a stadium whistle at me because I haven’t played well. I’ve had it a few times! It’s not nice, and it doesn’t do your confidence any good either. You would expect that if you’re not having a good time on the pitch, your fans would get behind you and try to help you do better because it’ll make them happy. But it seems that they do the opposite. They whistle you, which consequentially makes you feel worse, you lose your confidence, you play worse and then that makes them even more upset.”

James Rodriguez left Real Madrid for free?

James Rodriguez joined Everton this week. SPORT are now reporting that it was a free transfer, saying that Real Madrid did not get anything from the Toffees for the player's transfer.

However, the report did mention that Real Madrid do have a sell-on clause on Rodriguez and will receive a percentage of the fee whenever Everton sell the Colombian. The same report also said that the main reason why Real Madrid allowed James Rodriguez to leave for free was to get rid of his high wages from their books.