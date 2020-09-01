Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Dani Ceballos heading out on loan, winger joins Granada and more - 1st September 2020

Real Madrid’s transfers this summer are likely to be predominantly outgoing ones as they have already let go of two players. They are also loaning out another player to the Premier League. All that and more in today's Real Madrid transfer news roundup as on 1st September 2020:

Alberto Soro joins Granada

Alberto Soro is set to join Granada from Real Madrid, as per Marca. The report claims that the 21-year-old winger has signed a 5-year deal with Granada in a deal worth €2.5 million.

The winger joined Real Madrid from Real Zaragoza last summer but was loaned back to his parent club. Madrid are now selling him even before he has made an appearance for them.

Soro played 39 matches in Segunda but only managed four goals and seven assists last season.

Dani Ceballos heading back to Arsenal

Dani Ceballos is heading back on loan to Arsenal, as per Fabrizio Romano. The journalist reports that the Spaniard will be joining Mikel Arteta’s side, with the two sides having agreed a deal in this regard.

Arteta said the following about Ceballos:

“He told me pretty clearly that his intention was to stay at Arsenal, but obviously we have to consider that Real Madrid are involved as well, and I still don’t know their plan here. We’re obviously interested in a player like him because, as we saw during the last few months of the season, he can give us a lot.”

Why Real Madrid cannot afford Kylian Mbappe

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has revealed that Los Blancos cannot afford to sign Kylian Mbappe any time soon. He said that the stadium reconstruction is going to cost the club nearly €1 billion and thus signing players for a hefty fee is 'impossible' for the Spanish champions. Calderon said:

“No doubt, Mbappe is a player who everyone would like to sign. He has great potential, and he is very young. He reminds me a lot of Ronaldo, the Brazilian, because of his strength and his capacity to score goals. No doubt, he would be a great transfer. I don’t know if Real Madrid are able to do it now. It would be a stratospheric transfer. He has a contract with PSG – they will not give him away for free. On the other hand, we are into a very expensive deal with the rebuilding of the new stadium. It is up to €1 billion. So, it is difficult.” [H/T DailyMail]

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly the top target for Real Madrid next summer as he will be heading towards the end of his PSG contract.