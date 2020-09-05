Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Forward rejects Benfica move, defender offered to Manchester United and more - 5th September 2020

Real Madrid have Brahim Diaz and Oscar Rodriguez off their books, and late last night, Dani Ceballos's move to Arsenal on loan was confirmed as well. The Spanish champions are slowly loaning or selling the players they do not need but could end up with a thin squad for the 2020-21 season.

Here are the top Real Madrid news and rumours of the day as on 5th September 2020:

Mariano rejects Benfica’s offer

Mariano has rejected an offer to join Benfica this summer, according to a report in AS (via ManagingMadrid). The report said that the striker rejected the deal because he was not willing to join the Portuguese side permanently.

Benfica and Real Madrid had agreed a loan with an obligation-to-buy deal for the striker, as per the report in AS. However, Mariano is now expected to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2020-21 season unless a better offer comes in for the player.

Sergio Reguilon offered to Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid have offered Sergio Reguilon to Manchester United. Los Blancos are looking to sell the left-back this summer, with the Red Devils among the clubs keen on signing the player.

Reguilon has been offered to Man Utd. Let’s see 👌🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2020

Sevilla and Everton are also reportedly interested in getting the Spaniard this summer. Chelsea were in talks with Real Madrid for the left-back but opted out of the race after getting Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

Real Madrid move would have been a disaster: Van de Beek’s former coach

Donny van de Beek’s former coach has hailed the midfielder for picking Manchester United over Real Madrid. Ruben Jongkind, who worked with the Dutchman at the Ajax academy, believes that the Red Devils’ style of play would suit Van de Beek more than that of Los Blancos

Jongkind told Manchester Evening News:

“He will be challenged. The average age in the Premier League is probably around 26 or 27, but I think he has shown in European campaigns that he has enough skills to play at the highest level. He likes a challenge, and he has this mindset that he wants to go further every time. I think this is a better time than, for example, (Justin) Kluivert to AS Roma, that was too early.”

“It is also a good club to move to. United have a history of bringing in youth players. I think it’s a great choice, much better than Real Madrid. I think (moving to Madrid) would have been a disaster. The playing style of Donny is more akin to that of United than Real Madrid's.”

Donny van de Beek said earlier this week that he had a deal in place to join Real Madrid, but the Spanish capital club pulled the plug at the last moment.