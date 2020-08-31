Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: James Rodriguez close to leaving, 3 key players to extend contracts and more - 31st August 2020

Real Madrid are looking to offload players this summer, with things now seemingly catching pace in that direction. The Spanish champions have already sold Oscar Rodriguez and are now close to loaning out Brahim Diaz to AC Milan for the season.

Here are some other Real Madrid transfer news and rumours as on 31st August 2020:

James Rodriguez close to signing with Everton

James Rodriguez is close to joining Everton, according to various reports. The Colombian is reportedly set to make a €25 million move to the Premier League side this week.

The Real Madrid star was not an active part of the first-team last season and rarely played under Zinedine Zidane. He is in the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the club are keen on selling him this summer.

James Rodriguez will now be joining up with former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. He has played under the Italian at Real Madrid and also at Bayern Munich where he spent two years on loan.

3 key Real Madrid players set to sign new deals

Real Madrid are in talks to extend the contracts of Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez, according to Spanish newspaper ABC (via ManagingMadrid). The contracts of all three players run out at the end of the season, but Los Blancos are keen on keeping all of them at the club.

Ramos, Modric and Vazquez have been playing regularly under Zinedine Zidane and are set to remain as the spine of the Real Madrid side in the upcoming season as well.

Lucas Vazquez was linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer, but the rumours in that regard have slowly died down.

Advertisement

No talks of Benfica loan, says Mariano Diaz’s agent

Mariano Diaz’s agent David Aranda has made it clear that his client is not in talks to join Benfica on loan. He was quoted by ManagingMadrid as saying:

“You can’t do business behind whoever you want to sign. They’re an appealing club because they compete for titles, and they tend to play Champions League football, but ultimately the final decision will be Mariano Diaz’s.”

The same report also added that the striker wants a €5 million-a-season contract, but the Portuguese side are not willing to offer him the same.