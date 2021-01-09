Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Madrid in David Alaba pursuit, Takefusa Kubo loan, and more | January 8th, 2021

Real Madrid prepare to face Osasuna on Saturday, as Zinedine Zidane's side continue to try and make up ground on Atletico Madrid at the top of the table. Los Blancos currently sit second in the La Liga table, two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, but have played two games more than their city rivals.

Zidane is looking at more departures than incoming players during this transfer window as he tries to maintain his side's consistency. Real Madrid are currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak and are putting in performances that are worthy of champions.

On that note, here is the latest Real Madrid transfer news as on January 8th, 2021

Sergio Ramos rejects new Real Madrid contract offer

Sergio Ramos will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has rejected Real Madrid's attempts to extend his contract. The Spaniard is in the final six months of his current deal at the club and is free to negotiate with other clubs and join one on a free in the summer.

According to Marca, Ramos isn't pleased with the money that Real Madrid are offering him, as club president Florentino Perez has asked the defender to take a pay-cut due to the club's economic situation. Real Madrid have reportedly been hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Perez is keen to reduce the club's wage bill.

Ramos also reportedly wants a two-year contract extension, which Real Madrid are not willing to offer to the Spaniard. The Spain captain turns 35 in the summer, and Real Madrid have a policy of offering one-year extensions to players who are over the age of 30.

Advertisement

Real Madrid want David Alaba, but the Austrian's wages could be a problem

David Alaba reportedly wants to join Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are currently the favourites to land Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Austrian is out of contract in the summer and has made no indication of signing an extension with the German champions this season.

According to AS, David Alaba is keen on making his dream move to Real Madrid but is asking for way higher than what the Spanish club are willing to offer him.

Reportedly, the Austrian wants a salary of €12million with a signing-on bonus of at least €20 million. Real Madrid are reportedly offering Alaba a 4-year deal worth €10 million a year.

Advertisement

Real Madrid lead race to sign David Alaba but Liverpool interested too https://t.co/Obs5o9GmqK By @FabrizioRomano #rmfc #lfc — Marcus Christenson (@m_christenson) January 5, 2021

Real Madrid are waiting to see if Ramos signs a new contract with the club, before counter-offering Alaba, as the Austrian is seen as a direct replacement for the Real Madrid captain.

Real Madrid loan out Takefusa Kubo to Getafe

Takefusa Kubo failed to impress at Villareal.

Real Madrid youngster Takefusa Kubo has been loaned out to Getafe for the rest of the season. The Japanese forward spent the first half of the season on loan at Villareal, where he failed to crack the starting XI.

Advertisement

Kubo will hope to have a bigger impact at his new team. The 19-year old is highly rated at Real Madrid and is tipped to have a bright future at the club.

Getafe also finalised the loan signing of Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena till the end of the season.