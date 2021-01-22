Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Martin Odegaard wanted by Arsenal, Real Madrid interested in Nicolo Barella, and more | 21st January, 2021

Following their shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid are in complete disarray.

Real Madrid are now winless in three games and have been knocked out of the Supercopa and the Copa del Rey in consecutive fixtures. Manager Zinedine Zidane is under a lot of pressure to improve the Los Blancos' fortunes in the remainder of the season.

In a must-win La Liga game, Real Madrid travel to Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, , as they would look to close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid. On that note, here is the latest Real Madrid transfer news on January 21st, 2021

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. pursued by Premier League giants

Vincius Jr has been a fixture under Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid this season.

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr, as Zinedine Zidane is looking to trim his Real Madrid squad before making a big splash in the summer.

According to Eduardo Inda, Real Madrid could be willing to let the 20-year old leave the Bernabeu, with the Brazilian garnering interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

Inda told El Chiringuito Jugones, "There is a big news that Real Madrid want to get rid of Vinicius , which could hasten the arrival of (Kylian) Mbappe at Real Madrid . The price that PSG asks for the player is €150 million."

Liverpool are keen on signing Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior this summer.



Arsenal interested in Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has barely played for Real Madrid this season.

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has asked to leave the club this month, as he has not seen much first-team football this season.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer the Dane what he wants. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is in search of a playmaker to help his midfield's creativity while going forward, and Odegaard fits the bill perfectly.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Odegaard is close to agreeing a deal to join the Gunners on loan till the end of the season, with the report suggesting the deal is just 'one step away' from being finalised.

The 22-year old has made only nine appearances for Real Madrid this season, having started only four games across all competitions. Thus, a move to the Emirates could benefit all parties involved.

Real Madrid keeping track of Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella is having a stellar season for Inter Milan.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Italian has been a breakout star for the Nerazzurri this season and has caught the attention of Zinedine Zidane.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid see the 23-year old as the perfect replacement for Luka Modric in their midfield. Los Blancos could, however, have competition from Liverpool for Nicolo Barella's signature.

Italian international Nicolo Barella has had ten goal-contributions in 25 appearances for Inter Milan this season. He has been the standout player for Antonio Conte, keeping the likes of Christian Eriksen out of the Inter Milan starting-XI.