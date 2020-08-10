Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Ramos replacement identified, Zidane wants 4 players sold and more - 10th August 2020

Real Madrid crashing out of the Champions League has not been taken lightly by the club management and the manager as well. Reports suggest that the club's transfer plans have changed in the wake of their European exit, and there could be some spending by the Spanish champions this summer despite earlier promises to the contrary.

Real Madrid have identified Sergio Ramos' replacement

Real Madrid have a 4-man shortlist for Sergio Ramos' long-term replacement, as per reports in Cadena Ser. Jules Kounde, Benoit Badiashile, Dayot Upamecano and Gabriel Magalhaes are the top picks right now.

Badiashile was linked with the Los Blancos last week as well, and reports suggested that a move is likely to happen this summer. Sevilla's Kounde is now reportedly the front-runner, though, as the Real Madrid management see him as the ideal player to fil Ramos' boots.

Dayot Upamecano and Gabriel Magalhaes have been targets for Arsenal for a long time, but nothing has materialised in that regard. Upamecano just signed a new deal, so that rules him out of the reckoning, but Gabriel is still in the talks, with Lille reportedly looking to sell him.

Zidane wants four Real Madrid players sold

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly handed a 4-man list to the Real Madrid management, according to Daily Mail. The manager is not interested to keep these players at the club next season and wants them sold so that he can use the funds to get new players.

Luka Jovic, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale are reportedly the players Zidne is desperate to sell this summer. He wants to use the funds raised by the sale of these players to get the ones who can improve Real Madrid and win them another Champions league title.

Real Madrid's Takefusa Kubo joins Villareal on loan

After being linked with several clubs around Europe this summer, Takefusa Kubo has joined Villareal on loan where he will be playing under Unai Emery.

Granada, Sevilla, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Bayern Munich and Ajax were all reportedly keen on signing the youngster this summer. Real Madrid were open to letting him leave on loan and join any club of his choice as long as he got enough game-time.