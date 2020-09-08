Real Madrid transfer news roundup: Striker set for Serie A move, James Rodriguez pictured in England and more - 7th September 2020

In the ongoing transfer window, Real Madrid are only working on deals to ship the players they do not wish to keep at the club. Oscar Rodriguez has been sold to Sevilla while Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos have been loaned out for the season.

Apart from these moves, Madrid have been working on a few more deals. Here are the top Real Madrid rumours of the day as on 7th September 2020:

Luka Jovic could move to AC Milan on loan

AC Milan have just signed Brahim Diaz on loan from Real Madrid and are now reportedly working on getting another Los Blancos player. The San Siro side have set their sights on Luka Jovic, as per reports in AS.

With Jovic not in the plans of Zinedine Zidane this season, the Madrid manager has given the green signal for the striker's departure. Real Madrid were reportedly looking to sell Jovic but were unable to find any buyers.

Leicester City and Chelsea were linked with the striker earlier this summer, but nothing materialised on that front. AC Milan are now reportedly the only side interested in Jovic, with a move for the player to Serie A very likely to happen.

Real Madrid's James Rodriguez to join Everton

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez was pictured leaving a hotel in Liverpool earlier today. He is reportedly close to joining Everton on a permanent deal, with the move expected to be announced this week.

After the Colombian made public his desire to leave Real Madrid this summer, the club has reportedly accepted a bid for the player from Everton. Former Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti manages the Toffees, and he has been the driving force in trying to bring Rodriguez to Everton.

If the move goes through, James Rodriguez and Ancelotti will be working together for the third time after having previous stints together at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United 'considering' Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilón has been offered to Man United. The board and Ole are considering him as an ‘option’. They’re gonna decide soon. Also Sevilla have asked to have him back on loan from Real Madrid. The race is still on [also for other clubs]. 🔴 #MUFC #RealMadrid #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Sergio Reguilon this summer. The left-back has been offered to the Red Devils by Real Madrid, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist says that the defender also has an offer to join Sevilla on loan once again. Reguilon spent the last season at the Spanish side and won the Europa League with them.

Chelsea and Everton were also linked with the Real Madrid left-back but have now dropped out of the race for the player.