Real Madrid transfer news roundup: Winger set for La Liga loan move, €35 million defender targetted and more - 28th July 2020

Real Madrid players are back in training but unfortunately, Mariano will not be a part of it. The striker who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been isolated at home and will now miss the Champions League next month. Here are the other top Real Madrid reports of the day:

Winger set for LaLiga loan move

Takefusa Kubo was on a stunning run at Real Mallorca this season that saw a lot of Spanish clubs show interest in him. He is now set to join Sevilla on loan for the 2020-21 season, according to DefensaCentral (via ManagingMadrid).

The report adds that Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid have given their green signal for the loan move to take place. Real Sociedad, Granada and Real Betis were the other clubs interested in signing the winger for the next season.

Real Madrid targets €35 million defender

Real Madrid are looking to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to ESPN’s Rodrigo Faez. The defender has been in good form for the Spanish side, and now Los Blancos see him as an ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos.

ESPN report that Sevilla value the centre-back at €35 million and would be open to selling him. They had signed him last summer from Girondins on a €28 million transfer fee.

Fabio Capello happy to see Real Madrid end Barcelona's La Liga dominance

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has heaped praise on his former side for ending Barcelona's dominance in the La Liga. He said that the Blancos took advantage of the Catalan side's slide in fortunes but won the league because of their own good form and not merely due to the downfall of Barcelona.

"They played the best football in the division, scored goals and didn't concede. Madrid have ended Barcelona's monopoly and have taken advantage of their slump. But we have to be clear - Madrid won the title on their own merits, not because of others' mistakes."

Advertisement

Capello also praised Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane's winning mentality by saying:

"I send him my warmest congratulations because he's done very well. Winning a league title is difficult, but he's done it. Ten wins and a draw (after the restart) is very impressive."