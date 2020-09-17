Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: World-class striker's agent comments on Madrid interest, latest on Gareth Bale and more - 17th September 2020

With Real Madrid only looking to sell players in this transfer window, it looks like two such deals could be done by the end of this week. Media reports have some good news for the Los Blancos fans in this regard as Gareth Bale is set to finally leave the club.

On that note, here are the top Real Madrid news and rumours of the day as on 17th September 2020:

Real Madrid target set to remain at Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez's agent Beto Yaque has confirmed that his client will remain at Inter Milan this summer. The Argentine has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona, but none have agreed a deal for the player with the San Siro side so far.

Talking to Tuttomercatoweb [via Goal], Beto Yaque said:

"It was just a courtesy visit, that is all. There is nothing with Real Madrid and Barcelona. Lautaro is staying here at Inter."

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti also echoed the same view that no negotiations are ongoing with any club to sell the Argentine striker this summer when the former interacted with Tyc Sports:

"In [Lautaro's] case, being just a young player with such potential, it's normal for other teams to look at him. But what I see each day is a Lautaro who wants to stay in Italy. At the moment, there are no negotiations between Inter and Barcelona. We're happy with him, and I know he's happy here too. He knows that he's at a great club and that he's improving a lot thanks to the coach [Antonio Conte]."

Gareth Bale could rejoin Tottenham, with Dele Alli going to Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is reportedly set to join Tottenham this summer. Telegraph have report ed that Real Madrid are in talks to let go of the Welshman this summer but will be paying 50% of his wages this season.

Meanwhile, Matt Law has said that Dele Alli could be moving in the opposite direction and join Real Madrid on loan. Law also said that Spurs will pay a wage of £150,000 a week to Bale, with Real Madrid also paying the same to Dele Alli.

Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon could move to Tottenham as well

Gareth Bale to Tottenham, here we go! Last details to be sorted about salary [shared with Real Madrid] and Gareth will fly tomorrow to London. He’ll complete medicals and join #THFC - one year loan. Mourinho approved the deal. Reguilon expected for tomorrow too [100% done]. ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Gareth Bale may not be the only one moving to Tottenham from Real Madrid this summer. Reports in this regard suggest that the left-back has agreed terms with Spurs and will be moving to London along with the Welshman this week.

Spurs have reportedly agreed a €30 million deal with Real Madrid for the services of the Spaniard who has also been targetted by Manchester United and Sevilla, but both clubs failed to agree a deal for the player with Los Blancos.