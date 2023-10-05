Real Madrid view highly rated Arsenal star as successor to 31-year-old player: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Arsenal defender William Saliba as the eventual successor of 31-year-old David Alaba. The Austrian is currently out with a groin injury sustained during their 2-0 La Liga win at Las Palmas last month.

Meanwhile, Saliba, 22, has emerged as one of the game's best young defenders. Following a loan spell at Marseille in the 2021-22 season, the Frenchman arrived at the Gunners last season and has become a first-team regular.

Saliba has played every minute of 10 games across competitions this season, contributing an assist. He was not in the squad for the EFL Cup win at Brentford. Overall, the Frenchman has logged 43 games across competitions for the Gunners, contributing three goals and two assists.

Los Blancos are ready to sign the defender immediately, as per Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle), but a deal seems unlikely given his price tag of €100 million.

Nevertheless, the La Liga giants are monitoring the Gunners defender as they reckon he could take over from Alaba in the next few seasons.

Robert Lewandowski set to miss El Clasico against Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been a key player for Barcelona since arriving from Bayern Munich last summer. The 35-year-old striker has registered 39 goals and 12 assists in 56 games across competitions, including six goals and four assists in 10 games this term.

However, the Pole had to be substituted in Barca's 1-0 UEFA Champions League win at FC Porto in midweek. Per SPORT (via Fansided), Lewandowski has a sprained left ankle and could be out of action for a month. If that's true, he will miss the El Clasico clash with Real Madrid on October 28.

Madrid are atop the La Liga standings with 21 points after eight games, one ahead of the Blaugrana. Carlo Ancelotti's side, like Barca, have also won their opening two Champions League games of the season.

Lewandowski notably scored all four goals against Real Madrid in a 4-1 Champions League semifinal first-leg win in the 2012-13 season while he was at Borussia Dortmund.