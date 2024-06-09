Real Madrid want to keep 27-year-old star despite exit rumours - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly do not consider midfielder Dani Ceballos as dispensable unless they receive an offer they can't refuse. The Spaniard made his Los Blancos debut in the 2017-18 season.

In the recently concluded campaign, Ceballos, 27, made 27 appearances across competitions, contributing a goal and two assists, starting only eight times. Nevertheless, boss Carlo Ancelotti reckons the Spaniard provides enough cover in midfield and would hate to lose him ahead of the new campaign.

With Toni Kroos retiring at the end of the last season, Ceballos might hope to see more game time, with Ancelotti reckoning he 'completes the midfield core', as per Madrid Xtra. However, as per Matte Moretto (via Madrid Xtra), a 'great' offer could test Los Blancos' resolve.

Ceballos has largely been a squad player for Los Blancos, spending two seasons on loan at Arsenal. In 147 games across competitions, the Spaniard has registered seven goals and 14 assists.

As per Managing Madrid, AC Milan are interested in Ceballos, who signed an extension last year, which ties him with Madrid till 2027. However, while the Rossoneri prefer a loan move, Los Blancos would prefer a permanent transfer.

Dani Ceballos not among Real Madrid players to play Euro 2024

Real Madrid will have a strong representation of 13 players, including the retiring Toni Kroos, at the upcoming European Championship in Germany later this month. However, Dani Ceballos is not one of them.

Germany (2), Spain (3), England (1), France (4), Ukraine (1), Croatia (1) and Turkey (1) will be the nations that will have Los Blancos players at the upcoming Championship.

Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Joselu are the three Madrid players in Spain's squad for Euro 2024. The first two are fresh of creating history by joining teammates Luka Modric (Croatia) and Toni Kroos (Germany) as the only players to win six UEFA Champions League titles.

Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at the Wembley on June 1 to win a record-extending 15th title in the competition and their second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.