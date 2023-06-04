Real Madrid have reportedly identified Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane as replacement for outgoing striker Karim Benzema.

After 14 long years at the club, Benzema is set to leave the Whites this summer in a move to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

His departure is set to leave a massive void in Real Madrid's attack with no real striker left, as out-of-favour Mariano Diaz is also confirmed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. However, it seems like the Copa del Rey champions have gotten to work immediately, and identified Kane as a potential replacement for Benzema. That's according to Spanish journalist for El Chiringuito, Jose Luis Sanchez.

Kane's future at Spurs has also come under question since the last few days, with former Manchester United star and now pundit Rio Ferdinand claiming he's unhappy at the club.

There are good reasons for that, too, as Kane was a bright spot in an otherwise miserable campaign for the North London outfit, who finished in eighth position and missed out on European football completely.

As for the English striker, he struck 30 goals, the most accrued in the division after only Manchester City star Erling Haaland (36). He's 29 now but yet to a win a major trophy in his remakrable career. This desire for silverware could persuade him to consider his options.

Kane hasn't been vocal on his future plans just yet, but rumour mill is rife with links to Manchester United, who're witnessing a renaissance under Erik ten Hag. What's more: the Red Devils can offer UEFA Champions League football too. However, with Real Madrid now supposedly joining the race for his signature, Kane could be tempted to look in the direction of the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid should go all out for Harry Kane

Replacing a player of Karim Benzema's ilk isn't possible per se, but Harry Kane comes close. Like the Frenchman, he, too, can guarantee at least 25 goals per season and lead the line, especially in big games.

At 29, Kane is still in the prime of his career and has a good four to five years at the top. His remarkable consistency for an erratic Tottenham Hotspur side is another reason why Madrid should chase him.

In 435 games, the English striker has scored 280 goals for Spurs, winning the Premier League Golden Boot thrice. Kane is all about goals, and Real Madrid will need that badly after Benzema's departure.

With no other top striker seemingly available in the market, the La Liga giants must pull out all stops to acquire his services.

