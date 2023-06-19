Real Madrid willing to offer Endrick as part of deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are willing to offer Enrick as part of a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi.

They're looking to use Endrick as a part of the deal. The youngster, who has impressed in the Brazilian league, is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024. Los Blancos are looking to send the player on loan to Dormund as part of a deal for Adeyemi.

With Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard leaving the club, Los Blancos are expected to look for a new attacker in the summer. Adeyemi is one of the players leading the Madrid giants' wishlist. He has been in great form for the Bundesliga club this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 32 games across competitions.

While Endrick was tipped to succeed Benzema at the club, his arrival could be complicated He might start his career for the Spanish club with a loan spell at Dortmund.

Real Madrid announce Joselu signing

Los Blancos have brought back academy product Joselu to the club. After being nurtured at the Castilla, Joselu spent his career away from the club. He most recently played for Espanyol.

However, the Blaugrana were relegated from La Liga this season. Joselu has returned to his former club on loan. He previously scored twice for the Spanish club, with Cristiano Ronaldo assisting one of his goals.

Joselu has also represented Spain four times, netting thrice. He was a part of the La Roja side that won the UEFA Nations League 2022-23. Los Blancos released a statement about the player that read (via the club's website)

"Joselu joined Real Madrid's youth academy at the age of 20 and played two seasons with Castilla, making his first-team debut for Real Madrid in 2011. Joselu is a Spanish international, having just won the 2023 Nations League with his country."

He will be unveiled as a Madrid player on June 20. The Spaniard is expected to play a key role in attack next season. Since Karim Benzema's departure, Los Blancos need a striker.

