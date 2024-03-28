Real Madrid willing to pay €45 million to sign 16-year-old Argentine footballer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing promising River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

The 16-year-old has made heads turn with a series of promising displays in the middle of the park for the Argentinian side. Mastantuono has displayed maturity and consistency beyond his tender years.

The La Liga leaders are likely signing PSG striker Kylian Mbappe this summer on a free transfer. They are also in the race for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who will enter the final 12 months of his deal.

Nevertheless, they also wish to invest in their future by willing to spend a whopping €45 million for Mastantuono, as per MARCA (via El Nacional). If Los Blancos pay his termination clause, it would mark the highest transfer in Argentinian top flight history. Considering his early promise, it could be money well spent, though.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are well stocked in midfield at the moment, with the right blend of youth and experience in Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Nevertheless, Madrid have been renowned for plucking out talented young players, especially from South America, in recent years. Attackers Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo Goes and the incoming Endrick are a few examples. River's Mastantuano could be the next.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb campaign. They are eight points atop the La Liga standings with nine games remaining as they seek a second league title in three years.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are also into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they lock horns with holders Manchester City next month, in a repeat of last year's semis, which they lost 5-1 on aggregate.

Having won the Supercopa Espana in January, Madrid were knocked out early in the Copa del Rey by Atletico Madrid, but they are heading towards a strong finish to the season.

Up next, the La Liga leaders take on Athletic Bilbao at home in the league on Saturday (March 30) before they entertain City for their Champions League quarterfinal.