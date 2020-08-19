Reports: 8 players put on the transfer list by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has put eight players up for sale in the upcoming transfer window, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The eight players mentioned in the report are Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Nacho Fernandez, Oscar Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Reguilon.

Real Madrid are unlikely to spend big bucks on any player this window as the club's finances have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zidane will, however, look to reshape his squad ahead of next season, with additions in deficient areas. Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos look likely to be staying at Real Madrid after returning from their respective loan spells.

Real Madrid will look to offload eight players to generate enough funds to reshape their squad in the upcoming and next few transfer windows. However, it might be difficult to shift Gareth Bale due to his high wages, despite Tottenham reportedly interested in bring the Welshman back to the club.

One player who won't be short of suitors is Sergio Reguilon, though. The left-back has been in scintilatng form for Sevialla in the Europa League, which has undoubtedly raised his stock. There is genuine interest in Reguilon from the Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United who are in the market for a left-back.

Mariano Diaz has been having a trying few months as a Real Madrid player, testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game against Manchster City. Real Madrid had bought the striker back from Lyon but haven't given him any substantial game-time during the season.

It has gone a bit downhill for Luka Jovic as well as the striker struggled to provide a reliable backup to Karim Benzema. West Ham United have been reported to be interested in the forward.

James Rodriguez suffers the plight of a number ten in modern football, as no club is yet to register interest in the talented 29-year-old Columbian. Atletico Madrid were interested in the playmaker last summer, but Real blocked a move due to an embarassing pre-season derby loss to their cross-town rivals.

Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez have been great squad players for the Los Blancos, but their game-time has declined over the years. It would be in their best interest to look for first-team football elsewhere.