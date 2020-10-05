Reports: Arsenal preparing to sign the 'next Zlatan Ibrahimovic' before the close of the summer transfer window

Arsenal fans might have been frustrated at their club’s inability to strike deals for Thomas Partey or Jorghino this summer, but here’s some news that will lighten their mood. The Gunners are all set to sign Nikolaj Moller from Malmo before the close of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 18-year-old, who has been dubbed the 'next Zlatan Ibrahimovic', has caught the eye at Malmo’s youth set-up. Moller has been training with the Swedish club’s first-team recently even though he is yet to feature in any matchday squad for the club.

The tall and powerful teenager, who plays as a striker, has drawn comparisons with one of Sweden’s most famous players - Zlatan Ibrahimovich. Incidentally, Ibrahimovic had also risen through the ranks at Malmo and scored 16 times for the senior team from 40 appearances before joining Ajax.

Arsenal to offer Malmo £430,000 for Nikolaj Moller

Moller spent two seasons with Bologna and only returned to Sweden earlier this year. His impressive form for Malmo’s youth team has earned him a £430,000 move to the Emirates this summer. The Swedish teenager has already reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal and is expected to sign a 4-year deal.

Arsenal to sign Swedish striker Nikolaj Duus Moller - he had his medical this afternoon.https://t.co/RsNVyDV7jR — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 5, 2020

The teenager is expected to be integrated into Arsenal’s youth set-up at the moment as he looks like a stellar addition to the squad. However, one cannot rule out an appearance for him in the Arsenal first-XI in the next few months.

Mikel Arteta remains committed to adding new faces to his squad and recently stated that the club were trying their best to bring in reinforcements.

It would be because we can’t do more. We are trying our maximum, maximising our resources, full support from the ownership as well in terms of what we are trying to achieve.

The Spaniard, however, insisted that the current Arsenal squad remains inspired to give their best on the field.

"It’s whether we can do it or not. And with what we have (in the squad right now), believe me, we will try our best, giving them the best possible environment, the best possible coaching, and have them believing we can achieve what we want to do. If that’s with one more player, two more players, or two players less, we will keep doing the same".

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League table after four games. With three wins and a defeat so far in the league, the Gunners have been looking quietly impressive.