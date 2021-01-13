Reports: Barcelona linked with Erling Haaland, but he might be too expensive for the club

Barcelona have reportedly been linked with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and are mulling a move for the former Manchester United target.

A report by Spanish news outlet Sport suggests the Blaugrana are weighing up options for the Norway international, with his agent Mino Raiola seemingly keen on the player's move to Camp Nou. The report goes on to reveal that a fee of €75m could be enough to prise the 20-year-old from the Signal Iduna Park.

Considering his world-class talent and knack for scoring goals, this represents an incredibly low amount for his services, especially in light of the current inflated market.

However, Barcelona are in the midst of a financial crisis that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, they might not be able to cough out such an amount.

Erling Haaland, the son of former Leeds United defender Alf-Inge Haaland, burst onto the scene by scoring a record nine goals in a single game at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

His stock was further raised during his six-month spell at RB Salzburg, which prompted a scramble around Europe for his signature.

Ultimately, Dortmund beat the likes of Manchester United and RB Leipzig to his signature, and the former Molde man has taken to the Bundesliga outfit like a fish to water.

So far, Erling Haaland has scored 35 goals and provided six assists in just 34 games in all competitions for BVB, and it is this form that has attracted Barcelona's interest.

How would Erling Haaland fit in at Barcelona if he signs for the club?

Advertisement

Erling Haaland scores goals for fun.

For the last few years, Barcelona have been in need of a backup option for Luis Suarez, with the departure of the Uruguay international last summer leaving a gaping hole in the middle of their attack.

Presently, Martin Braithwaite is the only specialist center-forward in the squad, but the Denmark international is not at the requisite level for leading the line at a club like the Blaugrana.

💙 '100x100 Tito' ❤️

Messi's emotional memory

🎬 From 01/15 on Barça TV + pic.twitter.com/sLy70o48FP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2021

If Barcelona do move for Erling Haaland, they would be getting arguably the best player of his generation, one with a knack for scoring goals seemingly at will.

Advertisement

His all-round ability means that he could adapt to a variety of systems, while due to his young age, he would potentially become a contender to lead the line at Camp Nou for the next decade or so.

However, any move for Erling Haaland will depend heavily on raising the requisite funds,as well as the outcome of the ongoing Barcelona presidential election.