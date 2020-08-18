Real Madrid have agreed to loan out Reinier to Borussia Dortmund, according to Globoesporte. The report claims that the Brazilian youngster will be spending the next two seasons at the Bundesliga side.

Reinier joined Real Madrid earlier this year and is just 18 years old. He was signed for £25 million in January, and Real Madrid were looking to loan him out to gain experience.

He made his debut for Flamengo last year and ended up scoring six goals in just eight starts. The Brazilian teenager has a long-term contract at Real Madrid; his current deal only expires in 2027.

Real Madrid's Reinier to replace Jadon Sancho?

Real Madrid's Reinier

With reports of Reinier joining Borussia Dortmund on loan emerging, several rumours are going around that it might be the first step towards Jadon Sancho's transfer to Manchester United.

However, Borussia Dortmund have made it clear that they are not willing to sell the Englishman this summer. They had set a deadline of August 10th for any club to meet their asking price of €120 million for the winger, but nobody managed to get a deal over the line.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has now made it clear that they will not be negotiating anymore this summer. He said:

"We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions. Last summer, we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then."

Jadon Sancho was then touted to force a move, but he seems to have accepted the fact that he will remain with the German side for another season. He said:

“I love playing with this lot. It is a special bunch. We've got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them. I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them. I joined when I was 17. Some of the lads are the same age. I've been there and done that. I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well.”