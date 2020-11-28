Reports: Liverpool hoping to make Erling Haaland their next blockbuster signing

Liverpool could make Erling Haaland their next blockbuster signing, according to reports. The Norwegian striker has been in sensational form since making the move to Borussia Dortmund in January and could start a bidding war for his services soon.

Haaland showed enormous promise in the first half of last season with RB Salzburg, prompting a beeline for his services in the winter. The Norwegian scored eight goals from six Champions League games and 16 goals from 14 league games for the Austrian side. Dortmund eventually won the race for his coveted signature, and Haaland did not stop for a breather once he landed in Germany.

The Norwegian exploded into the scene at the Bundesliga, hitting the ground running, and has shown no signs of slowing down so far. In his first 31 games for Dortmund in all competitions, Haaland has already scored 33 goals. That includes 17 goals from just 13 games this season.

Reminder. Erling Haaland is 20 years old 🤯🤯🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/yFNnDJq21L — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2020

Understandably, Erling Haland's future is once again the talk of the town, with a host of clubs, including Liverpool, reportedly monitoring his progress at the moment.

It now appears that he could be the next big star to arrive in Anfield.

Liverpool might have to sell an attacker to make space for Erling Haaland in the team

Erling Haaland is the next big star in world football.

Erling Haaland has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Borussia Dortmund for £75m in 2022. However, his recent performances might warrant an early raid on the Bundesliga side, and clubs might not deter from paying above his £90m valuation. And it's no surprise that Liverpool are in that list of clubs too.

Transfer expert Dean Jones has revealed that the Reds could target the 20-year-old soon. Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the Norwegian striker. However, Liverpool might have to sell one of their current front three to make space for Haaland.

There are chances that Mohamed Salah could depart Anfield soon. The Egyptian has been sensational for Liverpool since joining the club from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. Salah has attracted interest from a host of clubs in Europe and could be tempted to leave Anfield, especially if Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling.

In such a scenario, Jurgen Klopp could hope to unleash Erling Haaland in the Liverpool frontline as a more than capable replacement for Salah. Even though that situation looks unlikely at the moment, Haaland does have the wherewithal to flourish in the Premier League too.