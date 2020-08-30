Reports: Manchester United to battle Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara

Manchester United have rejoined the race to sign Thiago Alcantara, according to Fredrik A. N. Filtvedt. The Norwegian journalist's report was backed by Christian Falk as well, with Manchester United reportedly wanting to make a move for the player in addition to pursuing Ajax's Donny van de Beek.

The Old Trafford club want to sign both midfielders this summer, according to those reports. Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward is reportedly in talks with both Bayern Munich and Ajax in this regard.

Får høre at United - i tillegg til Van de Beek - er interesserte i Thiago. — Fredrik A. N. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) August 30, 2020

Bayern Munich have made it clear that Thiago Alcantara wants to leave this summer, and they are ready to sell him. They have set a price tag of €30 million on the player, with Liverpool being the only club in 'talks' with the Bundesliga side to acquire the services of Alcantara.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on working with the Spaniard, but the Premier League champions are not willing to match Bayern Munich's asking price for Alcantara. Liverpool are looking for a reduction in the player's price tag, but the German champions are reluctant to offer any discount.

A new message to Liverpool by Rummenigge = €30M bid expected soon - if they don’t pay, Thiago is on the market also for other clubs... 🔴 #LFC #Bayern #Thiago https://t.co/QNgYiDLobS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Ajax are open to selling Donny van de Beek this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both keen on signing the player. Los Blancos, however, have pulled out of the race, but Ronald Koeman is still interested in bringing the Dutch star to Camp Nou.

Wayne Rooney wants Thiago Alcantara at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has made it clear that he does not want Thiago Alcantara to join Liverpool. The former Manchester United striker also spoke about how Alcantara came close to joining United in 2013 but eventually signed for Bayern Munich. Rooney said:

“He almost came to United in 2013, and now Liverpool are linked with him. He’s one of the best midfielders around – I just hope he doesn’t go there! He can take the ball, be composed on it, keep things ticking over – and he’ll put his foot in. He’s an all-round midfielder, really, with a bit of everything. He backs up that Bayern press, and he drops in between the centre-halves to take the ball, yet he can also join in when they’re playing around the other box too. He’s a great player. It would be great to see him in the Premier League, actually.”

Liverpool and Manchester United are now set to go head-to-head to try and sign the Spaniard this summer