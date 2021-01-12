Reports: Manchester United looking to beat Real Madrid to sign a teenage sensation in January

Manchester United has shown a desire to target talented young players of late, and it appears that the Red Devils are also ready to lock horns with Real Madrid in the process.

According to the Express, the Premier League giants are preparing to beat the Los Blancos for the signature of Rapid Vienna’s teenage sensation Yusuf Demir.

The 17-year-old midfielder, touted as the next big thing in European football, already has 14 combined appearances this season in the Austrian Bundesliga and the Europa League. His recent performances have attracted the attention of both Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Manchester United are keen to sign midfielder Yusuf Demir from Rapid Vienna. However, so are Real Madrid. (Defensa Central] — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) January 12, 2021

The Austrian has a keen eye for goal despite his young age and clearly has a bright future ahead of him.

Demir, who is valued at €10m by Rapid Vienna, is also being tracked by Barcelona, which is a testament to his immense talent. However, despite the interest from Barcelona as well as their La Liga rivals Real Madrid, it is Manchester United who are the favourites to bag the player.

The Red Devils have registered the strongest interest in Demir among all the clubs at the moment and have already begun talks with the player’s representatives. However, Manchester United are yet to table a concrete offer, even though a bid is expected to be placed sometime this month.

That could effectively see the Red Devils leapfrog Real Madrid to win the race for the teenager’s signature.

Signed ✍️

Sealed 🤝

Delivered 👋



We are 𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙙 to confirm @AmadDiallo79's transfer to United has been finalised!#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2021

Manchester United have signed Atalanta’s talented youngster Amad Diallo this month. The transfer was first announced in the summer and completed this month.

Advertisement

Yusuf Demir’s ambition suits both Manchester United and Real Madrid

Yusuf Demir’s ambition to play at the highest level will certainly suit both Manchester United and Real Madrid. Speaking in a recent interview, the youngster revealed his goals, which also includes winning the Ballon d’Or.

“Of course I want to play for a top European team one day, but everything step by step. Everything has its time. The most important thing is to be successful with Rapid now. Everything else comes about after good performance from me. Of course, I have goals, such as winning as many titles as possible or even the Champions League. Personally, ever since I was a little kid, I have had the dream of one day winning the Ballon d'Or” said Demir.