Reports: Manchester United in pole position to sign a 26-year-old midfielder

Manchester United need to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window. In this regard, latest reports from Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo seem to suggest that the Red Devils along with Atletico Madrid are in pole position to sign highly-rated AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkish midfielder was in good form last season, notching up seven assists and scoring nine goals for AC Milan. The contract of Hakan Calhanoglu, who is a set-piece expert, is ending at the end of next season, and AC Milan could be tempted to cash in on him if he does not sign a new contract soon.

With Manchester United lacking creativity in midfield, the potential arrival of Hakan Calhanoglu could reduce the creative burden on Bruno Fernandes and help the Red Devils unlock stubborn defences easily.

Manchester United face competition from Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus for Hakan Calhanoglu

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has put in some impressive performances for AC Milan in the last few months. Blessed with good passing skills, vision and an impressive ability to pick out a game-changing pass, Calhanoglu could prove to be a worthy addition to most top squads across Europe.

While the report states that Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are in pole position, Inter Milan and Juventus could also be interested in securing the Turkish star's signature.

According to a report in Tuttosport (via SempreInter), Inter Milan are looking at the 26-year-old star as an alternative to Christian Eriksen, who has failed to impress under Antonio Conte.

Juventus, on the other hand, have also been credited with a strong interest in the player, with the report stating that the Bianconeri have already made concrete moves to sign the £27 million-rated playmaker.

With Paul Pogba in indifferent form and Juan Mata past his prime, the creative burden at Manchester United has fallen squarely on the shoulders of Bruno Fernandes. While the Portuguese star has put in some top-quality performances, Solskjaer will be worried about the workload on his midfield superstar.

Calhanoglu has similar traits to Bruno Fernandes and could make Manchester United a much more potent force going forward. With Donny van de Beek slowly settling in, a midfield four of Fred/Mctominay, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and Hakan Calhanoglu could really send shivers down opponents' spines.