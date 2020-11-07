Manchester United are reportedly looking to restart negotiations to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele in January.

The Reds viewed Dembele as an alternative for Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, but nothing materialised in that front as neither player arrived at the club.

Borussia Dortmund's demand for a transfer fee worth £108 million for Sancho wasn't met by Manchester United, but there was certainly concrete interest from the club in the services of the English winger.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the finances of clubs the world over. Manchester United have been no exception in this regard, as the Premier League club started weighing up cheaper alternatives.

Manchester United went on to sign veteran striker Edinson Cavani, as well as 18-year-old wingers Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri on transfer deadline day.

Going into deadline day, there was speculation that Manchester United would land Dembele. However, the club was reportedly only interested in a loan deal, rather than paying £60 million to Barcelona to buy the player.

It's now being reported that the Reds may reignite their interest in Dembele, with Barcelona also prepared to lower their asking price for the player.

Manchester United could get Ousmane Dembele for a cut-price fee

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are eyeing a potential move for Ousmane Dembele following their poor start to the Premier League season.

The report claims that Barcelona still may not be opposed to offloading the 23-year-old in the near future and might be willing to take a big hit on the £135 million they paid Borussia Dortmund for his services back in 2017.

It's said that the La Liga giants would be happy to accept a bid worth £45 million as they look to raise funds to invest in Ronald Koeman's rebuilding job at the Nou Camp.

Koeman has publicly admitted that he'd like to sign former United forward Memphis Depay from Lyon, and Dembele's exit could pave the way for that move to go through.

Dembele has a worrying history of injury struggles but could prove to be a bargain at that price if he could regain his form in England. He has scored two goals and provided one assist for Barcelona so far this season, averaging a respectable 0.7 goals per 90 minutes.

January is always an awkward time to do business, but it'd be a statement signing by Manchester United if they are able to sign Dembele.