Reports: Manchester United target Jadon Sancho expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer

Manchester United’s strategy of refusing to overpay for Jadon Sancho in the summer of 2020 could yet turn out to be a masterstroke.

According to Sport Witness, Borussia Dortmund are expecting the Englishman to leave in the upcoming summer, and the Red Devils could snap him up on a bargain deal.

Sancho was heavily linked to a move to Old Trafford earlier in the summer, with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pinpointing the player as his number one target ahead of the season.

A deal failed to see the light of day because the Red Devils were hesitant to match Dortmund’s massive £108m valuation for the Englishman. However, it now appears that the Premier League giants will have another chance to get their man this summer.

The Englishman has struggled to hit the heights of the 2019-20 season but continues to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford, as Manchester United require a right-winger.

Dortmund CEO Han-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc have reportedly accepted that their prized asset could leave at the end of this season.

Borussia Dortmund are firmly expecting Jadon Sancho to leave the club this summer #mulive [sport1] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 26, 2021

The Bundesliga side are also aware that a colossal transfer fee for Sancho is quite unlikely and might be willing to compromise on their valuation of the player.

Dortmund have already reported losses of €100m due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means they could be open to cashing in Sancho to address their finances. As such, Manchester United could get their priority target in a cut-price deal at the end of the season.

Manchester United still need Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Despite a poor start to the season, Jadon Sancho has performed admirably since the turn of the year, producing seven assists in 16 games, which is the fourth-most assists in the Bundesliga this campaign. However, it has to be admitted that Manchester United’s reluctance to pay an astronomical fee for Jadon Sancho's services has been vindicated.

Jadon Sancho has now provided the same amount of assists (23) as Lionel Messi in the last two seasons ✨ pic.twitter.com/JLRCkVeKiy — Goal (@goal) January 23, 2021

It is not yet clear whether the Red Devils are currently leading the race for the player’s signature. There are also no reports on the transfer fee that Dortmund could be willing to accept for Sancho.

Manchester United have done quite well so far this season, despite failing to land the Englishman in the summer. But the general opinion is that they still need Sancho to complete the team. The Englishman could yet be the final piece of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking jigsaw at Old Trafford.