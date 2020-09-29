Reports: Real Madrid to allow Luka Jovic to leave on loan

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly decided that striker Luka Jovic is free to leave the club on loan, according to a report by AS.

The legendary Frenchman sees fellow countryman Karim Benzema as his first-choice striker, with Borja Mayoral pencilled in as the backup.

Zidane approves Jovic loan; Real Madrid will complete the loan of the Serbian striker before Monday. Roma are best placed to take the player, but Inter and AC Milan have also placed offers. [as] pic.twitter.com/1uYUcIJPZe — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) September 29, 2020

Jovic, 22, endured a difficult 2019-20 season at the club, making 27 appearances and scoring only two goals.

The player was also embroiled in a number of off-field controversies, the most notable one being his failure to adhere to COVID-19 quarantine rules in his home country of Serbia during the pandemic.

Jovic flew home during the COVID-19-imposed mid-season break and reportedly did not adhere to self-isolation protocols. He was then publicly slayed by politicians in the country and even summoned to testify before prosecutors to explain his actions.

It is now being reported that Zidane wants the player to further develop his craft by going out on loan. A number of Serie A clubs, namely AS Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan, are said to be interested in him.

Reputed journalist Gianluca DiMarzio has also added English giants Manchester United to the list of clubs interested in Luka Jovic's services.

Luka Jović has been offered to a number of clubs around Europe, including #mufc. Zinedine Zidane is happy to let him leave on loan. Edinson Cavani has also been offered to United #mulive [mail] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 29, 2020

Real Madrid president rules out incoming transfers

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez made a public statement that the club will not look to squeeze in signings in this transfer window due to the financial impact owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perez said that Real Madrid are not willing to manufacture funds for new signings by asking existing players to take a pay cut, and that the Los Blancos will look to sign the 'best' players once the transfer market returns to normalcy.

“The situation is really bad. It's hard to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with it and then make signings. That can wait. Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes.”

The La Liga champions stuttered to a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in their opening fixture this season before picking up a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Real Betis last weekend. Zidane's men next take on Real Valladolid in midweek before travelling to Levante.