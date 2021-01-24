Reports: Real Madrid eyeing Julian Nagelsmann as Zinedine Zidane's replacement

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid future has come under the scanner following Los Blancos' 2-1 defeat against third-division Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey Round of 32.

As per BILD, the Real Madrid hierarchy is keen on signing RB Leipzig boss Julian Naglesmann as Zinedine Zidane's replacement.

The highly-rated German boss was reportedly pursued by Real Madrid to replace Zidane in 2018. However, he turned down the offer, as he deemed himself not ready to take the reins of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Julian Nagelsmann on rumours that he could replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, to Sky Germany: "There are definitely worse things to read. But I also know that things that are in the newspaper are not necessarily true." #RBL #Real — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) January 23, 2021

In the intervening period, Julian Nagelsmann's stock in Europe has risen manifold. He took Leipzig to the Champions League semi-finals last season and also challenged Bayern Munich for domestic honours.

With pressure mounting on Frank Lampard , as Chelsea have lost five of their last eight league games, Julian Nagelsmann has also been heavily linked with a move to London.

Zinedine Zidane's men beat Deportivo Alaves 4-1 in the La Liga to remain in the title race, but the Frenchman remains on thin ice due to his team's inconsistent campaign.

Real Madrid could reportedly miss out on top targets due to a 'financial crisis'

Erling Haaland

Real Madrid's problems on and off the pitch have continued over the past few months. They are four points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid (who also have 2 games in hand) and have been eliminated from the Supercopa and the Copa del Rey.

Advertisement

As per MARCA, Real Madrid have endured a financial crisis following the COVID-19 outbreak, which means they may not be able to significantly bolster their squad in the next few transfer windows.

Caos deportivo, la renovación de Ramos, el 'caso Odegaard', sin dinero para fichar... https://t.co/aXffMdeeec Informa @jigochoa — MARCA (@marca) January 22, 2021

Real Madrid are set to miss out on key targets - Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland - as a result.

Paris Saint Germain are reportedly in the process of tying down Mbappe on a long-term contract. Erling Haaland, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Despite the rumoured arrival of David Alaba next season on a free transfer, Real Madrid's financial crunch has massively reduced the club's options in the transfer market.