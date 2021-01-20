Reports: Real Madrid and Inter Milan interested in Manchester United's Donny van de Beek

Manchester United's summer recruit - Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek - is reportedly wanted by the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan after failing to hit the ground running at his new club.

The Dutch midfielder joined the Red Devils in September for a reported fee of £40 million. But he has been used sparingly by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has failed to make much of an impact in the few games he has played.

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are looking to bolster their attacking midfield by trying to offload Christian Eriksen and bring in a quality replacement.

Real Madrid also seem to be looking for creative midfield options, as Zinedine Zidane does not have too many quality personnel to pick from, especially considering the uncertain future of Norwegian Martin Odegaard at the club.

Martin Ødegaard has requested a transfer away from Real Madrid due to lack of game time. (MARCA) pic.twitter.com/d2cckfOlWo — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) January 20, 2021

Donny van de Beek wants to stay at Manchester United

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek (left) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Despite possessing the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, Manchester United went for Donny van de Beek, when they could have spent the money to replenish other areas of their squad.

With the player struggling to find his footing at the club, Manchester United have been criticised for signing Donny van de Beek. However, Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan has come to the embattled player's rescue.

Advertisement

He said Van de Beek is keen on improving his fortunes at Old Trafford and has been assured by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer he is part of the latter's plans.

"He is convinced his time will come. He is happy and isn’t giving an indication behind the scenes that he is not happy. Donny feels he has to prove himself in training, and he is up against the best in the world in Pogba and Fernandes," Van der Kraan said.

The Dutchman further said about Donny van de Beek in this regard:

"He knows he has to step it up. We know he can do it; he has that ability, that scoring ratio in him. So he is quite happy. Let’s not forget: Van de Beek made this choice to move (to Manchester United) after several great conversations with Solskjaer. He knew what he was doing."

Van der Kraan said that despite interest from Real Madrid and Inter Milan, Van de Beek wishes to stay at Manchester United and strive to break into the first team.

"We know Inter Milan are keen; we know Real Madrid are considering bringing him to the Bernabeu again if there is an option. But the player is not interested and really wants to have a go at a successful career at Old Trafford," the Dutchman said.

Advertisement

Van de Beek remains an Ole signing. The manager authorised his transfer. Ole knows how he wants to use him. Donny is versatile, but to play as a 6 in the PL, as he will now & then, he needs to improve his physicality...Just as Fred did. It's a work in progress & takes time. #MUFC — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) January 19, 2021

Convinced that he has a future at Manchester United, Donny van de Beek does not want a move away from the club just yet.

"He has been assured by the player and the agent that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set out a plan for him," confirmed van der Kraan. "They want him to get used to the Premier League, and though he is not getting many minutes yet, he will get it. He has been promised. For this reason, he is not interested in any options abroad"

The Dutch expert, however, believes Donny van de Beek will have to step up his game to succeed at Manchester United, saying in this regard:

"I think he went there with bigger hopes. His agent and the player were very proud the deal was done, and everyone at Ajax thought they’d produced another gem. But being a big star in Holland does not guarantee you a place in the biggest team in the world (Manchester United)," said the Dutchman.