Reports: Real Madrid could offload Lucas Vazquez to AC Milan in a swap deal

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer Lucas Vazquez to AC Milan in exchange for Brahim Diaz. With Diaz impressing in his short time at AC Milan, Real Madrid are interested in getting him back to the club before the end of the season.

Los Blancos, who are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, do not have the financial reserves to spend big during the January transfer window. For that reason, they would like to complete a swap deal with AC Milan for Brahim Diaz.

According to DefensaCentral, the Spanish giants are ready to swap winger Lucas Vazquez for Brahim Diaz. The Real Madrid man is in the final six months of his contract at the club, and Los Blancos do not want to let him leave for free.

Real Madrid are also are not willing to renew the Spaniard's contract, as the player's representatives have indicated that Vazquez wants a 15% increase on his current salary. Real Madrid, however, are only willing to offer Vazquez a 3-year deal on the same salary.

Zinedine Zidane sees Brahim Diaz as a natural replacement for Lucas Vazquez, and would not mind pulling the trigger on a swap deal if Vazquez does not agree a contract extension.

Real Madrid bought Diaz from Manchester City in 2019, but the highly-rated Spaniard has been on loan at AC Milan since the start of the ongoing season.

Lucas Vazquez is a Real Madrid youth academy product who has made his way up the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish international has been a regular fixture under Zinedine Zidane this season, often starting matches at right-back in the absence of Dani Carvajal. Owing to his versatility, Vazquez can play anywhere down the right flank and could be a valuable player for AC Milan, if he does end up going there.

As the Spaniard is in the final six months of his contract with Real Madrid, he is free to negotiate with other clubs over a summer move.

In this regard, Vazquez has been linked with both Manchester United and Leeds United, but it will be interesting to see where the Real Madrid man eventually ends up at.