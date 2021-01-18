Reports: Real Madrid to release Lucas Vazquez in the summer as AC Milan eye a deal

Following their underwhelming start to the 2020-21 campaign, reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid will reportedly not be renewing the contract of 29-year-old winger Lucas Vazquez this summer
The Spaniard, who has played for Real Madrid all his career, has been in negotiations with the club regarding a new contract. However, Sempremilan reports Real Madrid will not be renewing Lucas Vazquez's contract which expires in June this year.
Lucas Vazquez is 'highly-rated' by coach Zinedine Zidane, but the hierarchy at Real Madrid seem to think otherwise.
With 26 goals and 49 assists in five seasons, Lucas Vazquez has been a loyal servant of Real Madrid, with his versatility as a right-back also coming to the fore.
However, Real Madrid, who sit second in the La Liga, four points behind league leaders Ateltico Madrid, do not see Lucas Vazquez in their long-term future, despite the player making 21 appearances for the capital club this season.
AC Milan are interested in Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez
With Real Madrid weighing their options, Serie A leaders AC Milan are reportedly looking to bring Lucas Vazquez to bolster their squad ahead of possible Champions League football next season.
According to Pianetamilan, former Milan legend and current technical director Paolo Maldini rates Lucas Vazquez very highly. The Italian believes that Vazquez's versatility and track record at Real Madrid could give the Serie A leaders much-needed quality ahead of next season.
The move could be linked with a transfer for current Milan winger Samu Castillejo who has been linked with a move back to Spain. That is because the Rossoneri are on the brink of sealing a permanent move for Mario Mandzukic, and a loan move for Fikayo Tomori is reportedly already in place.
AC Milan have mounted an unexpected title challenge this season and wish to bolster their squad for another strong campaign next season, especially as it could involve Champions League football too.
The Rossoneri are currently seven points clear of reigning champions Juventus at the top of the Serie A table ahead of their trip to Cagliari on Monday.Published 18 Jan 2021, 19:34 IST