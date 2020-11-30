Reports: Real Madrid star to join Serie A giants AC Milan next season

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez will not sign a new contract with the Los Blancos, according to a report in SempreMilan. The report suggests that Vazquez has been frustrated by the lack of game-time at the Bernabeu in his preferred right-wing position.

The 29-year-old has had to fill in at right-back because of injuries to Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Alvaro Odriozola. Apart from his on-field frustrations, Vazquez remains one of the lowest-paid players in the squad; he earns a reported €3.5 million per year at Real Madrid.

AC Milan are touted as a possible destination for the right-winger, with Vazquez having an option to sign a pre-contract with the Italian side. Vazquez's contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of the current season.

🤤 Successful dribbles in Inter 0⃣-2⃣ Real Madrid



⚪️ Eden Hazard - 6⃣

⚪️ Lucas Vazquez - 3⃣

⚪️ Luka Modric - 2⃣



🔵 Inter - 1⃣ pic.twitter.com/zKaGWTi1Wy — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 25, 2020

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is hopeful that Lucas Vazquez will sign a new contract at the club

Lucas Vazquez of Real Madrid

Lucas Vazquez has been an important member in the Real Madrid's squad under Zinedine Zidane. Despite not being one of the first names in the teamsheet, the 29-year-old has proved his worth for his boyhood club on various occasions when he has been called upon to do so.

Approaching probably the last big contract of his career, it is understandable that Vazquez wants to move to a new league to restart his career. Real Madrid have invested heavily on youngsters who are ready to take the place of the right-winger in the squad.

It's hard for me to understand why Lucas Vázquez played the whole game today while Asensio played 5 minutes and Rodrygo didn't even feature, even if both of them have been somewhat disappointing this season. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) November 21, 2020

Zidane is reportedly prepared to offer the versatile Spaniard a new contract at Real Madrid, but only time will tell if Lucas Vazquez decides to extend his stay in Madrid.

"He always gives everything for us. I have always valued him as a player and what he gives to us on the pitch. Now he is having the opportunity to show us what he is all about. He was a youth team player for us and has Real Madrid in his heart. I’m happy for him and for the team. He is an important player, and the club knows that. I think it will happen, and he will renew," said Zidane about Vazquez.

Real Madrid are currently in fourth place in the 2020-21 La Liga table after ten games. Los Blancos have already lost three games in the league this season.