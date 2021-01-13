Reports: Real Madrid star Luka Jovic set to leave club

Luka Jovic has reportedly been considered surplus to requirements after completing a much-anticipated move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid in June 2019 on a long-term contract.

The transfer fee was reported to be worth €60 million after Luka Jovic impressed by scoring 27 goals in 48 matches across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2018-19 season. However, Luka Jovic's returns have spectacularly nosedived, and recent reports claim that the 23-year-old could soon be on his way out of Real Madrid.

As reported by Goal.com, Luka Jovic is expected to leave Real Madrid soon and return to his former club, Eintracht Frankfurt, on a loan deal. The report also claims that the player's representatives and Real Madrid have already opened discussions about the player's impending exit.

It is believed Luka Jovic has also been subject to interest from other clubs, including Serie A giants AC Milan although Eintracht Frankfurt seems to be his favoured destination.

Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director,Fredi Bobic confirmed the same by saying:

"Luka Jovic is on the verge of a loan to us until the summer. We still need to sort out a few things - the medical - for example. If everything comes together, he'll soon be back with us.".

When further asked if there was potential for Luka Jovic's move to be made permanent, Bobic said:

"We will see next summer. We can still think about everything what will happen in the summer."

Plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances, Luka Jovic has simply been unable to find his feet at Real Madrid.

In the season and a half that he has been at Real Madrid, Luka Jovic has only made 32 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring just two goals and assisting as many.

It is important to note that Luka Jovic has played the full 90 minutes in a match only once during this period.

In the ongoing 2020-21 season, the Serbian has only played 208 minutes of football and last made an appearance in early November.

Deemed as surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, the Serbia international is reportedly no longer wanted by manager Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid not interested in selling Luka Jovic

With Real Madrid not interested in a permanent sale, there could still be a glimmer of hope for Luka Jovic.

Although Zinedine Zidane's plans don't feature Luka Jovic at the moment, Real Madrid are not looking to sell the player yet.

Los Blancos apparently want to send him out on loan and gain more game-time before they make a permanent decision on his future at the club.

King is back in town😍 #Jovic — Simon (@smnflt) January 12, 2021

Nevertheless, Eintracht Frankfurt fans could be delighted to have Luka Jovic back at the club.