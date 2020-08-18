Reports: 6 first-team players not wanted by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is looking to sell as many as six first-team players ahead of the upcoming La Liga season, according to a report in the Mirror. The players mentioned in the report are Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba.

The former Everton manager will take up his dream role in a turbulent time at Camp Nou, with the club fresh off a hammering received at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.

Koeman is unlikey to have a lot of funds at his disposal to shape his squad ahead of next season and will probably need to sell players to buy new ones.

✈️ “I’ve just seen Koeman take off in a jet that #Barcelona laid on..”



⏰ “I think he’ll be presented in a couple of hours.”



Marcel Van der Kraan tells @talkSPORT2 that Ronald Koeman will be confirmed as Barcelona boss soon 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/JBee1zXF10 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 18, 2020

Ronald Koeman wants to sell six Barcelona players

Koeman will look to overhaul the squad after he takes on the reigns of Barcelona from Quique Setien.

Barcelona ended a season without a trophy for the first time since 2007, a indication of the size of the task awaiting the Dutchman.

Sergio Busquets has played for FC Barcelona for nearly a decade.

Koeman, a legend at Barcelona under the late Johan Cruyff, won four La Liga titles from 1991 to 1994 as he played with the famous 'dream team'. In a team consisting of legendary players like Hristo Stoichkov, Romario, Pep Guardiola and Michael Laudrup, it was the Dutchman who scored the winner for Barcelona in the 1992 European Cup final, the first in the history of the club.

🗣"It's his dream job"



Ronald Koeman's former Southampton assistant Sammy Lee on the Dutchman becoming Barcelona boss! pic.twitter.com/7a0ADSfYfg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 18, 2020

Koeman will have to reshape the spine of the Barcelona squad as the likes of Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez are all on the wrong side of 30.

The former Southamton manager will have some tough decisions to make, as alluded by Pique in the aftermath of Barcelona's humiliating defeat in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Pique wrote in the club's official website:

"We can't compete like that, you can't play like that in Europe. It is not the first time, the second time or the third time, it's very tough. I hope it is useful for something."

"Now everyone has to have a good look at themselves, the club needs change and I am not talking about the coach or the players. I am not pointing the finger at anyone."

"Nobody is safe - I am the first to say that I will go if new blood comes in - I will be the first to leave. We have to have a real look internally about what is best for the club."