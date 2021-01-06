Reports: Xherdan Shaqiri set to remain at Liverpool

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly set to remain at the club despite reports linking him with a move away from Anfield.

The former Bayern Munich man has struggled for playing time under Jurgen Klopp and was supposedly set to depart this January. However, new reports by 4-4+2.ch suggest that the Switzerland international is reportedly happy at Liverpool and is likely to spend the rest of the season with the Premier League champions.

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City after the latter's relegation in 2018 but he has found himself behind the preferred front-three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Injuries have also hindered the 28-year-old, limiting him to only 35 league appearances for Liverpool in the last three seasons.

With the European Championship coming up in a few months time, Xherdan Shaqiri might need regular playing time to make an impact in the tournament, as he remains a key player for Switzerland.

Liverpool are, however, said to be reluctant to trim their squad, considering the congested nature of this season and competition in multiple fronts.

Liverpool losing momentum in title race after recent poor run

Liverpool lost to Southampton but remain top of the Premier League.

When Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 away from home in December, many believed that the champions had rediscovered their mojo and were odds-on favourites to retain their league title.

However, they have since gone three games without a win. They ended 2020 with disappointing draws against West Brom and Newcastle before kicking off the new year with a 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

As a result, Liverpool have lost momentum in the title race. Despite still topping the standings, they could be knocked off their perch in the coming weeks.

The likes of Manchester United and Manchester City are breathing down Liverpool's neck and have games in hand on the champions. The loss of potency in attack is another cause of concern for Klopp.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have proved their mettle in the last few years, with their mentality helping them overcome several obstacles. With over half the season still left to play, it would be foolhardy to write off the champions after three poor results.