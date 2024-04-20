Rumoured new Arsenal kit with major design change leaks online

Rumoured images of Arsenal's home kit for the 2024-25 season have emerged online, and a significant design change is on display.

The kit is dominated by the Gunners' usual red and white colours, but there's a visible blue stripe down the side. This is the first time blue stripes can be seen on the shirt since 1991, the year the north Londoners won the league title.

Moreover, the club's canon logo is also on the kit instead of the usual badge. The Gunners are expected to announce their next season's kit next month and could even wear it for their final league game of the season against Everton.

During the 2022-23 season, Arsenal sold approximately 850,000 replica shirts, generating a gross revenue of £5.1 million. Their revenue from the 2023-24 season is yet to come to light. With a new design set to be implemented next season, the number could skyrocket yet again.

When was the last time Arsenal used canon on their home kit?

Arsenal haven't used the canon on their home kit since the 1977-78 season. The canon is symbolic to the historic club's famous moniker, "The Gunners". They haven't used the badge recently.

However, the 2024-25 kit will see the return of the canon, as can be seen from the leaked designs. Whether the return of the canon spurs a change in the Gunners' Premier League fortune is yet to be seen.

The Gunners haven't won the league since the 2003-04 season and finished second last term, after leading the table for a record 248 days. This season, Mikel Arteta's side are second in the league, two points behind Manchester City after 32 games.

The white section in the Gunners' next season's kit will be down to the bottom of the sleeve, unlike this season's kit. Fans could be sent into a frenzy when the design officially launches.

