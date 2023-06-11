Saudi Arabian club wants Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to take over as manager - Reports

According to Reuters, Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq have approached Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to become their new manager. Gerrard retired from playing in 2016, last representing MLS club LA Galaxy.

The legendary midfielder has since managed Scottish Premier League side Rangers and Premier League club Aston Villa. Villa parted ways with Gerrard during the 2022-23 season.

The midfielder has now been approached by Al-Ettifaq to become their new manager. According to a source close to the Liverpool legend (via L'Equipe):

"Al-Ettifaq has made an offer to Gerrard. He welcomed the news and asked for time to consider the offer."

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard on how Istanbul miracle changed his life

The iconic UEFA Champions League final between AC Milan and Liverpool in the 2004-05 season is one of the greatest games ever in competition history. Despite finding themselves 3-0 down at half-time, Steven Gerrard and Co. went on to win the game on penalties.

Steven Gerrard kickstarted the comeback with a spectacular header. Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso then netted to make it 3-3. The Premier League club went on to win the game on penalties.

Gerrard was asked whether that game made a lasting impact on him. Speaking on BT Sport, the Anfield legend said:

“I think so (whether the game changed his life). In terms of my profile around Europe and the world, it’s games like tonight that can change anyone’s life.

"It can take you and propel you to the next level. All these guys have played in big games where, if you stand out and you have big moments, it takes your profile to the next level."

He added:

“This was the best night of my life in terms of football. I hadn’t been back until yesterday; it was a really special feeling when I walked back into the stadium, and to see it now full of fans has a different feeling. You can feel the energy; you can tell we’re close to kick-off. I’m looking forward to the game.”

Despite Milan boasting legends like Paolo Maldini, Kaka, Clarence Seedorf, Andriy Shevchenko in their ranks, Rafael Bentiez's side did the impossible. Fans still look back at the historic game with fondness and nostalgia.

