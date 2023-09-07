Saudi club failed with loan bid for Manchester United star, Red Devils wanted deal to include £50m obligation-to-buy clause - Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq have reportedly failed with a loan bid for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho hours before the Saudi transfer window closes.

Sancho, 23, reacted explosively to manager Erik ten Hag's comments at the weekend that he was left out of the squad for the Arsenal game due to poor attitude in training.

That set the rumour mill abuzz, and Al-Ettifaq sensed the opportunity to approach United with a loan offer for Sancho. The Daily Mail has reported that the two parties made contact through intermediaries after Sancho expressed interest in moving to the SPL side.

However, United insisted on a £50 million obligation-to-buy clause, which Al-Ettifaq weren't ready to accept, leading to the collapse of the deal.

As per the aforementioned source, the Premier League giants were ready to accept a £45 million deal for Sancho but weren't actively looking to offload him. Following the latest incident with Ten Hag, the £73 million Borussia Dortmund arrival faces a potentially uncertain future at Old Trafford.

How has Jadon Sancho fared for Manchester United

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has spectacularly fallen from grace at Old Trafford since his big-money arrival from BvB two years ago.

The 23-year-old has made 82 appearances across competitions, but his numbers - 12 goals and six assists - are a far cry from what he racked up at the Signal Iduna Park. In 76 cumulative minutes in three Premier League games for Manchester United - starting none - this season, Sancho is yet to make a goal contribution.

Contrast that with his spectacular numbers at BvB - 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games across competitions in four seasons - makes one wonder if it's the same player who has struggled big time at Old Trafford.

He has also fallen down the pecking order at England, having not played in nearly two years.