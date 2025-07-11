Serie A side Bologna are reportedly contemplating a move for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate, Wesley. The 20-year-old has been at Mrsool Park since last summer after arriving from Brasileiro Serie A Corinthians.
In his lone season with Ronaldo and Co, Wesley registered a goal and three assists in 22 games across competitions. Having gone without scoring or assisting in 10 outings in the Saudi Pro League, where the Knights of Najd finished third, the Brazilian recorded all his goal contributions in 10 games in the AFC Champions League Elite, where Al-Nassr reached the semi-finals, losing to Kawasaki Frontale.
While he's contracted with the Saudi Pro League side till 2028, NFC World has reported that Bologna are interested in his services, tweeting (as translated from Arabic):
"Bologna has contacted #AlNassr regarding Wesley."
Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Co. are coming off another trophyless season. After failing to win the domestic league and falling short in the continent, they fell in the Round of 16 in the King's Cup to Al Taawoun and to Al-Hilal in the Super Cup final.
Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo went trophyless in club football this season but not so with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed another impressive individual campaign in club football with Al-Nassr, registering 35 goals and four assists in 41 games across competitions.
However, his competitive trophy drought in club football continued, having not tasted silverware since winning the 2020-21 Coppa Italia with Juventus before returning to Manchester United that summer for an ill-fated second stint.
Nevertheless, the 40-year-old continued to flourish in international football, playing a key role in Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumph. After scoring five times and assisting once in the group stage last year, Ronaldo scored in the Selecao's last three knockout games,
Cristiano Ronaldo netted in the 5-2 quarter-final second-leg win at home in extra time against Denmark before doing so in the 2-1 win over Germany in the semi-final and the victory over Spain in the final. Although he didn't stay on till the shootout, he had scored in the 2-2 draw that eventually led to penalties.