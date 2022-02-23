Serie A side favourites to sign forgotten Arsenal star - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is currently plying his trade in the Italian Serie A after joining Fiorentina on loan last summer. As things stand, it doesn't look like the Uruguayan will make his return to the Emirates Stadium, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

According to The Evening Standard, Torreira is highly likely to continue with Fiorentina once his loan deal expires at the end of the season. The Serie A outfit are said to be pleased with the player's performances this season, and are willing to sign him on a permanent contract.

Fiorentina have an option to buy Torreira for £12.5 million at the end of the season. The midfielder will likely give the transfer a green light, as he appears to have reached the end of the road at the Emirates.

Torreira joined the Gunners from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth €25 million. The Uruguayan has made 89 appearances for the Londoners, recording six goals and four assists.

The midfielder was a key figure at the Emirates before the arrival of Mikel Arteta in December 2019. Unfortunately, Torreira had no place in the new tactician's system, prompting him to join Atletico Madrid on loan in October 2020.

After his loan stint with the Rojiblancos ended last season, the Uruguayan was sent on another loan spell to Fiorentina last summer. So far, he has made 23 appearances for the Italian giants across competitions, recording two goals and one assist.

How have Arsenal fared in the Premier League this season?

Lucas Torreira in action for Fiorentina

The Gunners have put their slow start to the season - losses in their first three games - behind them by putting up improved performances in the last few weeks. As things stand, they are sixth in the league table with 42 points in 23 games.

Mikel Arteta's men have recorded 13 victories, three draws and seven defeats in the English top flight so far this term. It remains to be seen if they can end the campaign in the top four. Arsenal trail fourth-placed Manchester United by four points, but have three games in hand.

