Sir Jim Ratcliffe to confront Erik ten Hag over feud with Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho - Reports

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly set to instruct manager Erik ten Hag to reinstate suspended attacker Jadon Sancho at the club,

Ratcliffe's Ineos group is on the cusp of completing buying 25% stake of the club for £1.4 billion. Set to oversee the club's footballing operations, the 71-year-old British billionaire wants to end the Sancho saga that has shown no signs of ending.

Following United's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal in September, Ten Hag said that Sancho was not in the squad because of his poor attitude in training. The Englishman provided a stern rebuke on social media, adding that he was being made a scapegoat.

The tweet is now deleted, but it didn't enthuse Ten Hag and the club hierarchy, who banished the player from the first-team environment pending an apology. With Sancho holding his ground, he's hurtling towards an exit from Old Trafford.

However, as per Daily Star, Ratcliffe is not amused at a £70 million attacker not helping the club amidst their scoring travails. With 13 goals from 12 games, United are the lowest-scoring side in the Premier League top 12.

The 71-year-old intends to discuss with Ten Hag regarding a rapproachment with Sancho. What happens next remains to be seen, though.

How has Jadon Sancho fared at Manchester United?

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho has had a hugely underwhelming stint since arriving from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 on a £73 million deal.

In 82 games across competitions, the 23-year-old has bagged just 12 goals and six assists. In six games across competitions this season - no starts - Sancho has had no goal contribution in 76 cumulative minutes of action.

In his first season at Old Trafford, Sancho had five goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions. In his next campaign - first under Ten Hag - Sancho again made 38 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and three assists.

Sancho is contracted with the club till 2026 and has a current market value of £32 million, as per Transfermarkt.