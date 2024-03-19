Sir Jim Ratcliffe identifies ‘overwhelming choice’ to replace Erik ten Hag after talks with Manchester United legends: Reports

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly identified current England boss Gareth Southgate.

The Englishman will be out of contract with the Three Lions at the end of the year and is now preparing his team for the upcoming European Championships in Germany this summer.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has struggled in his sophomore campaign in the Old Trafford hot seat. Despite losing a whopping 16 times across competitions, the Red Devils recently beat Liverpool 4-3 at the weekend to reach the FA Cup semifinals.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman's future at the club remains uncertain. As per Daily Mail, INEOS has discussed with club legends about Southgate, who also has the 'backing' from a few United players and their incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth.

It would need United to pay £800,000 in compensation to lure Southgate to Old Trafford this summer, but the Englishman's plans beyond the Euros is uncertain at the moment.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, if Ten Hag is removed before his deal expires in 2025, United will need to pay him £10 million in compensation. But with Ratcliffe eyeing a rejig of the sporting structure at the club this summer, Ten Hag's ouster cannot be completely ruled out.

That's despite the Red Devils being in a fighting chance to return to the UEFA Champions League. They are sixth in the standings after 28 games, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by nine points but with a game in hand.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a difficult season despite their progress in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils have suffered a whopping 16 defeats across competitions, with 11 of them coming in the league, jeopardising their chances of a Champions League return.

Following the international break, the Red Devils return to action with a Premier League trip to Brentford on March 30. They are coming off a 2-0 home win over Everton in their last league outing.

United won the reverse fixture 2-1 at home to Brentford in October, with midfielder Scott McTominay scoring twice in stoppage time.